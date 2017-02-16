ECB monetary policy meeting accounts preview - TDS

Prashant Newnaha, FX and rates Strategist at TD Securities provides a brief preview for the upcoming ECB monetary policy meeting minutes, scheduled for release during late European session.

Key Quotes:

“At last month’s ECB meeting, the opening statement focused on underlying inflation more than ever before, and we look for more along those lines in today’s minutes. Our view is that we need to see core inflation push back to something close to 1.5% on a sustained basis before we see any change to the ECB’s easing bias, and we’ll be watching to see if the Governing Council’s conversation confirms that view.”