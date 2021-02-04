ECB: Extending bilateral euro liquidity lines with non-euro area central banks

The European Central Bank announced on Thursday that it has extended temporary euro liquidity lines until March 2022, as reported by Reuters.

The extensions are with the central banks of Croatia, Albania, Hungary, the Republic of North Macedonia, San Marino, Romania and Serbia, the ECB noted in its press release.

Market reaction

The Euro Stoxx 50 edged slightly higher on this headline and was last seen gaining 0.32% on the day at 3,621. Meanwhile, the shared currency struggles to find demand with the EUR/USD pair losing 0.36% at 1.1990.