ECB: Euro zone corporate lending growth hits post-crisis high - RTRS

According to the fresh data from the European Central Bank (ECB) showed released on Monday, Eurozone private sector lending set a fresh post-crisis high in April, even as a key money supply indicator dipped more than expected, Reuters reports.

Eurozone corporate lending grew by 2.4% in April, just above the previous month's 2.3% but the highest rate since mid-2009. Meanwhile, Lending to households grew by 2.4% in April, the same level as a month earlier, when it hit its highest level since early 2009.