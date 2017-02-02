ECB Eco Bulletin: Underlying inflation pressures remain subdued

ECB Eco Bulletin: Underlying inflation pressures remain subduedBy Dhwani Mehta
The European Central Bank (ECB) published its monthly economic bulletin on Thursday, underscoring concerns over inflationary pressures in the Euro area.
Key Headlines:
December measures succeeded in preserving very favorable financing conditions
Downside risks to outlook for global activity remain
Cites political uncertainty & financial imbalances
Global financial conditions have tightened
Euro area economic expansion is proceeding and strengthening, expected to firm further
Sluggish pace reforms, balance sheet adjustments dampening euro area econ. Growth
Underlying inflation pressures remain subdued
No signs yet of a convincing upward trend in underlying inflation
ECB GC will continue to look through changes in HICP infl. If judged to be transient & have no implication for m-term outlook for price stability