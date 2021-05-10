ECB: Bought net €24.16 billion of assets last week vs. €21.27 billion previously

The European Central Bank announced on Monday that it bought a net 24.168 billion euros of assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme, compared to 21.272 billion euros a week earlier, as reported by Reuters.
Additional details
"ECB bought a net 16.291 billion euros of Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) bonds in the week to May 7 vs 19.008 billion euros a week earlier."
"ECB bought a net 4.307 billion euros of assets in public sector purchase programme (QE) in the week to May 7 vs 1.918 billion euros a week earlier."
"ECB bought a net 2.147 billion euros of corporate bonds in week to May 7 vs sales of 168 million euros a week earlier."
"ECB bought a net 1.300 billion euros of assets in covered bond purchase programme 3 in the week to May 7 vs 518 million euros a week earlier."
"ECB bought a net 123 million euros of assets in asset-backed securities purchase programme in the week to May 7 vs sales of 4 million euros a week earlier."
Market reaction
The shared currency showed no immediate reaction to these figures and the EUR/USD pair was last seen posting small daily losses at 1.2157.
