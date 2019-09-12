According to TD Securities analysts, today all eyes will be on the ECB decision, where another easing package is widely expected.
Key Quotes
“Our base case sees a 20bps rate cut (mkts -10bps) with tiering, €40bn/month of QE (mkt ~€30bn), and no rate hikes until at least mid-2021. We're more comfortable with our rates view than QE, as even the hawks seemed to be open to cutting rates further, while the QE decision is likely going to be much more contentious.”
“Looking at the risks around our base case, we see a much higher probability of seeing a more hawkish outcome than a guns-blazing dovish package. While we attribute about a 40% probability to our base case, we see fairly high 30% odds of an outcome roughly in line with consensus, and an uncomfortably high 20% chance that the ECB disappoints with no QE announced at all, and a message that Draghi has been steamrolled by the hawks.”
“We hope though that the deteriorating staff GDP and HICP forecasts will be enough to convince the hawks that more QE is needed, allowing Draghi to cement his status as the President who did "whatever it takes" to save the Eurozone.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sidelined above 1.10, the bar set too high for ECB?
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.10 ahead of the all-important ECB rate decision due later today at 1145 GMT. A 10-bps rate cut and QE worth €20 billion per month are already priced-in. The EUR may rise sharply if the ECB falls short of expectations.
GBP/USD pays little heed to UK politics ahead of US CPI
GBP/USD cares less for the UK political headlines as investors await the US CPI data. The Yellowhammer report confirms previously leaked truths while PM Johnson keep struggling to hold the power. Focus on ECB, US CPI ahead.
USD/JPY extends the gains on 108.00 amid trade progress
USD/JPY is bid for the fourth straight day and hovering near fresh six-week tops reached at 108.17. The rise could be associated with the US 10-year treasury yield's recovery to 1.76% amid US-China trade optimism.
Gold: Bottoming below 1500s, bears look for a break of 1480
Gold remains heavy despite the bottoming signals below the 1,500s. The August support line has been broken but bears are not committing to short positions, likely as geopolitical uncertainties remain on the boil.
Asian stocks rise to six-week highs on easing US-China trade tensions
Asian stocks are better bid with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares trading at six-week highs, courtesy of the easing US-CN trade tensions. The index is trading 0.20% higher on the day at 512, the level last seen on Aug. 1.