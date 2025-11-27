ECB Accounts: Outlook broadly unchanged, waiting for more data

The account of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy meeting held in Florence on 29-30 October shows that policymakers judged the economic and inflation outlook to be largely consistent with the September projection baseline, with uncertainty still elevated. Members agreed that keeping interest rates unchanged remained appropriate, as recent data did not materially alter the medium-term assessment and the distribution of risks around inflation remained broadly balanced, per Reuters.

Key takeaways

“The Governing Council’s assessment of the inflation outlook was broadly unchanged.”

“The outlook remained uncertain.”

“Such uncertainty could also justify keeping interest rates unchanged.”

“It was also argued that the current level of policy rates should be seen as sufficiently robust for managing shocks.”

“There continued to be a high option value to waiting for more information.”

“It was also argued that the information content of the projections was lower for more distant horizons and monetary policy could have less influence at that horizon.”

“The view was expressed that the rate-cutting cycle had come to an end.”

“At the same time, the view was also expressed that it was important to remain entirely open-minded.”

“Most members viewed the risks surrounding the inflation outlook as two-sided.”

Market reaction

The publication provided slight initial support to EUR/USD, erasing earlier losses and bringing the pair back to flat on the day around 1.1590 at the time of press.