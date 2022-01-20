The prospect of higher interest rates typically benefits financial products which charge interest. Higher interest rates equal higher charges and better profits for financial companies. This is why American Express may be worth looking at ahead of their earnings report next week.
Over the last 41 years, American Express has risen 26 times between January 24 and February 01. The average return is 2.32%. The annualized return during this period is over 180%. Is American Express worth buying ahead of their earnings report next week?
Major Trade Risks:
-
The main risk to this seasonal pattern would be if the Fed pull back from their hawkish stance.
-
Another risk would be if the current broad correction in stocks continues lower.
