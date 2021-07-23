Earnings preview: TSLA, AAPL, GOOG, FB, AMZN [Video]

It's a big week ahead for US earnings with 5 heavyweights reporting. Here is a quick technical look of the companies in question.

Latest news

The ECB policy decision was close to market expectations with the pledge for an accommodative policy over the medium term providing underlying support to equity markets. Global conditions were also supportive during the day.

The German DAX index gained 0.60% with a 0.25% advance for the French CAC index.

Major UK stocks posted initial gains on Thursday as risk appetite remained firm. There was, however, selling interest above the 7,000 level in the FTSE 100 index while coronavirus reservations also dampened support with a 0.4% retreat.

US equities were hampered to some extent by the higher than expected jobless claims data. Overall confidence held firm, however, with earnings reports underpinning confidence and the S&P 500 index gained 0.2%.

US futures held firm on Friday, but Asian bourses were generally on the defensive.