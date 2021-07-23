Earnings preview: TSLA, AAPL, GOOG, FB, AMZN [Video]

It's a big week ahead for US earnings with 5 heavyweights reporting. Here is a quick technical look of the companies in question.
The ECB policy decision was close to market expectations with the pledge for an accommodative policy over the medium term providing underlying support to equity markets. Global conditions were also supportive during the day.
The German DAX index gained 0.60% with a 0.25% advance for the French CAC index.
Major UK stocks posted initial gains on Thursday as risk appetite remained firm. There was, however, selling interest above the 7,000 level in the FTSE 100 index while coronavirus reservations also dampened support with a 0.4% retreat.
US equities were hampered to some extent by the higher than expected jobless claims data. Overall confidence held firm, however, with earnings reports underpinning confidence and the S&P 500 index gained 0.2%.
US futures held firm on Friday, but Asian bourses were generally on the defensive.
EUR/USD edges up after upbeat German PMIs
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18, but off the lows after German PMIs beat estimates. Earlier, the euro suffered from the ECB's signaling that interest rates will stay lower for longer. Worries about covid provide some support to the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.3750 after upbeat UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is holding above 1.3750, clinging to its gains after UK Retail Sales beat estimates with 0.5% in June. Markit's forward-looking PMIs for July are awaited on both sides of the Atlantic.
XAU/USD eyes a sustained move below key $1799 support
Gold price is trading on the wrong footing this Friday, eyeing the first weekly loss in five weeks, as the US dollar remains at the highest levels in three months.
Cardano might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher
Cardano price pierced the July 18 swing high at $1.21, indicating a resurgence of buyers. Although ADA might try to slice through $1.25, a retracement will likely evolve before tagging $1.37.
US Markit PMIs Preview: Pre-weekend dollar boost? Downbeat figures could exacerbate risk-off mood
Two steps down, one step up – that has been the playbook for risk-averse markets. What happens when traders have little time to act ahead of the weekend and the last word belongs to a downbeat figure?