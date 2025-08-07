US Dollar (USD) extended its slippage overnight. Fedspeaks this week from officials, including Lisa Cook, Kashkari and Mary Daly have also been on a slightly dovish tilt, adding to USD softness. DXY was last at 98.10, OCBC's FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note.
But bias to sell rallies
"Lisa Cook said that the July jobs report was 'concerning… revisions are somewhat typical of turning points'. Kashkari said that a slowing of the economy may become appropriate to start adjusting the Fed fund rate. He added that tariffs still represent uncertainty, but it is unclear the effects on inflation and how long it will take for tariff effects to become clear. 'If the best of all the options is we make some adjustments and then we have to pause, or even then we have to reverse course, that might be better than just sitting here on hold until we get clarity on tariffs'."
"Labour market softness seen from 3 months of payrolls, and the employment subcomponent of both ISM manufacturing and services have shifted markets to price in a good chance of a cut in Sep. Depending on the outcome of US CPI next week, markets may even shift toward a 25 or 50bp cut for Sep. Recall last year, when the Fed first cut rate, they delivered a 50bp cut. Increase in dovish expectations can weigh on USD."
"Bullish momentum on daily chart shows signs of fading but decline in RSI moderated. Some consolidation expected in the interim but bias to sell rallies. Support here at 97.20. Resistance at 99.60 (100 DMA), 100.50 levels. Tonight we have initial jobless claims data. A weaker print may add to soft labour market narrative and likely to have assymetrically more impact on USD bears."
GBP/USD clings to gains 1.3400 ahead of BoE policy announcements
GBP/USD is trading with mild gains below 1.3400 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The pair sees some repositioning trades ahead of the expected interest rate cut by the Bank of England later in the day. US weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and Fedspeak also remain in focus.
EUR/USD stays bid above 1.1650 amid sustained US Dollar weakness
EUR/USD is on the front foot above 1.1650 in the European morning on Thursday, helped by a sustained weakness in the US Dollar. The Greenback suffers from intensifying rate cut bets, concerns over Trump's tariff threats and the Fed's independence. Mixed German industrial and trade figures fail to provide a fresh boost to the Euro.
Gold price clings to gains amid trade jitters; positive risk tone caps gains
Gold price sticks to modest intraday gains through the Asian session on Thursday, though it lacks follow-through buying and remains below the $3,400 mark. US President Donald Trump's fresh tariff threats revive demand for traditional safe-haven assets and turn out to be a key factor that benefits the bullion.
BoE expected to cut interest rate to 4.0% despite rising inflation
The Bank of England is scheduled to announce its decision on monetary policy this Thursday, and market participants anticipate a 25 bps interest rate cut from the current 4.25% to 4.0%. Financial markets also anticipate seven out of nine Monetary Policy Committee members will vote for an interest rate cut comparing to just three voting for the decision in the previous meeting.
US economic outlook: Brilliant disguise
Trade has been the tail that wagged the dog in the first half of the year, and with trade policy still in flux, volatility isn't going anywhere. That said, the most massive swings in trade are likely behind us, and we expect underlying economic growth to slow further from here.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
