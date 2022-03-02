DWAC Stock Price: Digital world acquisition gains as global markets remain in turmoil

It remains to be seen how the botched launch will affect the stock and the platform in the long-term. Truth Social also isolated a large chunk of the global user base by launching exclusively on Apple’s App Store and not on Google Play which is Android’s version of the App Store. With waning interest already rearing its head, it’s difficult to imagine a long-term viable path to success for Truth Social.

Truth Social officially launched on February 21st, but there is still a long lineup of users waiting to get access. The longer these users have to wait, the less interested they will surely become. The main point of a social network is to get users active and using the platform rather than sitting on a waiting list. Other active users are frustrated with the lack of a desktop app and without new users, it is the same recycled content seen each day. Even conservative activist groups are close to ditching the platform, after they publicly criticized Devin Nunes and Donald Trump Jr. for not allowing access to ‘the people’ from the start.

NASDAQ:DWAC managed to keep its head above water on Tuesday, despite global markets tumbling as Russia’s attack on Ukraine intensifies. Shares of DWAC added 3.31% and closed the trading session at $95.10 . It is still an inflated price for a pre-merger SPAC stock, as it is trading nearly ten times the NAV price of $10. US markets tumbled after oil prices surged to a seven-year high price of $106 per barrel. The Dow Jones dropped by 597 basis points, the S&P 500 fell by 1.55%, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ erased previous day gains and lost 1.59% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.