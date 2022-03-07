DWAC Stock Price: Digital World Acquisition extends gains as users await first post from Trump

- NASDAQ: DWAC gained 0.30% during Friday’s trading session.
- Truth Social is losing momentum and Trump himself has yet to post on the site.
- Big tech is stepping up its digital sanctions against Russia.
NASDAQ: DWAC extended its winning streak to seven days as investors fought off downward selling pressure from the broader markets. Shares of DWAC gained 0.30% and closed the trading week at $97.54. It has been a wild ride for DWAC investors, but the ongoing botched launch of Truth Social might be triggering some selling from its shareholders. It also didn’t help that US markets tumbled yet again on Friday, as the Dow Jones fell by 179 basis points to record its fourth consecutive losing week. The S&P and NASDAQ also dropped by 0.79% and 1.66% respectively, as the situation in Ukraine overshadowed a better than expected jobs report for the month of February.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Truth Social has been live for two weeks now and while the platform hit number one Apple’s app store downloads, user complaints have risen as well. First, the wait list remains as a major barrier for users to get access to the app. Second, recycled content and fake profiles have had some users questioning the legitimacy of the site. Finally, it has been revealed that President Trump himself has yet to even post on the site, despite heavily advocating for it over the past few months.
DWAC stock forecast
The situation in Ukraine has forced the hand of US big tech companies to issue their own digital sanctions on Russia. Companies like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) have already stepped up to stop the spread of disinformation. Meanwhile companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are locking Russia out of sites like Google Search, Google Maps, and Apple Maps. Other companies involved include Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), AirBNB (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP).
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0900, yet to turn positive on the day
EUR/USD staged a recovery toward 1.0900 after declining to its weakest level since May 2020 at 1.0807 in the early European session. Nevertheless, the pair is still in negative territory on a daily basis as investors remain cautious ahead of the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks.
Gold retreats from multi-month highs, trades below $1,990
Gold climbed to its strongest level since August 2020 above $2,000 on Monday but lost its traction heading into the American session. XAU/USD was last seen trading below $1,990, pressured by a more-than-2% increase in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3200 area as dollar rally loses steam
With the greenback struggling to preserve its strength during the European trading hours, the GBP/USD pair rose toward 1.3200 and erased a large portion of its daily losses. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors stay focused on geopolitics.
Dogecoin price stumbles after public release of MyDoge wallet for iOS users
Dogecoin price tumbled in the recent crypto market bloodbath, posting 4% losses over the past day. Analysts have a bearish outlook on the meme coin, predicting a further price drop.
Why the war in Ukraine could embolden central banks to double down on inflation
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to ratchet up this weekend, with Russian forces flouting a ceasefire to allow Ukrainian citizens to escape besieged areas.