Dutch PM Rutte: Will seek guarantees on budget reforms at recovery fund talks

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that they will seek guarantees on budget reforms at next week's talks on the European Union (EU) recovery fund, as reported by Reuters.

"We have heard many promises on economic reforms before, the question is now how can we nail this down," Rutte told reporters. "We are having many discussions about that behind the scenes."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen gaining 0.33% on a daily basis at 1.1319.