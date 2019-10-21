DUP's Shannon: We cannot support customs union amendment



Jim Shannon – MP of the Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) – was out with some comments in the last hour, via Reuters, saying that they will meet shortly to discuss issues including possible customs union amendment.

Shannon further clarified that the DUP cannot support such an amendment. This was seen as a positive development for the government, especially after the weekend rumours that Labour is seeking to form an alliance with the DUP over this issue.

Meanwhile, the British Pound picked up pace in the last hour and lifted the GBP/USD pair further beyond the mid-1.2900s, or back closer to multi-month tops.