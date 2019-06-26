Draft communique of G20 summit backs free trade – Japan’s Asahi

The Japanese Asahi newspaper offers key insights from a draft of the G20 document (joint-communique) prepared by Japan, the chair of the meetings.

Leaders of the G20 top economies will call this week for the promotion of free trade to achieve strong global growth, as the United States and China seek to resume talks to resolve their bitter trade dispute.

Seeks common ground between the United States, which opposes language denouncing protectionism, and other nations, which want a stronger warning against the risk of trade tension.

G20 nations will highlight the promotion of free trade and technological innovation as two of the key drivers of the global economy.

It also stresses the importance for nations of the grouping to create a positive cycle so that the benefits of solid growth are distributed broadly.