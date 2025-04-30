US economy contracts in Q1, first contraction since 2022, driven by surging imports.

ADP jobs data disappoints; core PCE holds at 2.6%, stoking stagflation concerns.

Fed seen cutting rates as early as July; markets price in nearly 100 bps of easing for 2025.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) plunged more than 200 points or over 0.51% as the economy in the United States (US) contracted for the first time since 2022, fueling fears that the economy could be at risk of a recession under the Trump administration. At the time of writing, the DJIA clings to the 40,300 mark after falling from daily peaks reached at 40,614.

DJIA drops 0.51% to 40,300 as Q1 GDP contracts, job growth slows, and traders bet on Fed rate cuts

The US Commerce Department revealed that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter of 2025 shrank -0.3%, missing the mark for a 0.3% expansion and a drop from Q4 2024's 2.4% increase. Digging into the report, the strong surge in imports of over 41% was the main reason for the softer reading.

Other data amid a busy US economic docket revealed that companies hired fewer people than expected. The ADP National Employment Change in April missed estimates of 115K, coming at 62K. At the same time, the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge revealed by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, rose by 2.6% as projected, down from the 3% rise in February.

After the GDP data, Wall Street's major indices plunged, though they trimmed some of their losses as another measure of data suggested household spending remains solid. Personal Spending in March increased by 0.7% MoM, up from February’s 0.5% mark.

Recently, US President Donald Trump said the “one big beautiful bill” may be bigger than tariffs, adding that any tax increase is unsustainable if 2017 cuts are not continued. He blamed ex-President Joe Biden for the economic shrinkage even though companies were bracing for tariffs and front-loaded imports before they were enacted, which was a counterweight to healthy spending and investment.

Fed expected to cut rates

Data from the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) shows the swaps market expect 99 basis points of easing toward the end of the year, as revealed by the December 2025 fed funds rate futures contract.

Traders had priced in a 100% chance the Fed would cut rates at the July 30 meeting. Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com said, “The Fed is now more likely to step in sooner with its rate cuts to support an ailing economy, while the weakness in data could also encourage Trump to ease off on tariffs and make deals, quicker.”

Ahead in the week, traders are eyeing the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI for April and Nonfarm Payroll figures for the same period.

Dow Jones price forecast

The Dow Jones remains neutral to downwardly bias despite recovering some ground and reclaiming the 40,000 mark. Although buyers cleared the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 39,800, as long as the DJIA remains unable to clear the 41,000 figure, the risks for a bearish resumption loom.

If buyers reclaim 41,000, they could test key resistance levels lying overhead. First, the 50-day SMA at 41,399, followed by the 200-day SMA at 42,274. On further strength, the 100-day SMA at 42,535.

Conversely, a drop below 40,000 clears the path to test April 23’s low of 39,486, followed by the April 22 high of 39,271 to close the gap witnessed between April 22 and 23.