Dow Jones Industrial Average stalls recovery on volatile Friday

- The Dow Jones waffled near 42,000 as equities trim gains on Friday.
- Despite a lack of noteworthy data, equities are reeling under the pressure of expiries.
- President Trump hinted at “flexibility” in upcoming tariffs as the pivot begins anew.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) saw an uptick in volatility on Friday, but settled close to where it started near 42,000 as investors grapple with deciding where to go next. Despite a relatively thin showing on the economic data docket, market sentiment remains tightly-drawn as traders wrestle with fresh inconsistencies from US President Donald Trump.
Adding further pressure to equities, Friday was a “quadruple witching hour” for markets, with a jumbo proportion of options slated for expiry. According to estimates by Goldman Sachs (CS) and reported by CNBC Sean Conlon, over $4.7 trillion worth of stock, index, and futures options will expire on Friday.
After weeks of flip-flopping on recent tariff packages, but still vowing “reciprocal” tariffs on April 2nd, US President Donald Trump has again opened the door to “flexibility” to his previously-declared set in stone tariffs package due in early April. In a social media post on Friday morning, President Trump reiterated that the US will be imposing reciprocal tariffs on any country that has tariffs on US exports, but teased that there could be some “flexibility” in tariffs, opening the door to countries being able to negotiate down or away US import taxes. This is the sixth straight time in less than ten weeks that Donald Trump’s own tariff proposals have been changed by Donald Trump himself, and investors have grown weary under the weight of Trump’s on-again off-again trade war with everybody at the same time.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) towed the line this week, brushing off recent jumps in inflation metrics and generally waving off warning signs that have begun to crop up in economic data. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) still see US interest rates declining by another 50 bps through the rest of 2025. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate traders are pricing in a nearly 80% chance that the Fed’s next quarter-point cut will be coming at the US central bank’s rate call on June 18.
Stocks news
Despite a charged Friday, US equity indexes remain close to the day’s opening bids. Most of the US stock sectors are testing slightly into the red, offsetting gains in key names like Boeing (BA), which is extending a recent recovery and climbing over 4% to regain $180 per share.
Dow Jones price forecast
The Dow Jones continues to churn just south of key price levels, marking in several failed attempts to crack back through the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near the 42,000 major price handle. Price action is still tilted in favor of buyers, but a lack of topside momentum is keeping bids hobbled by a new technical ceiling.
Dow Jones daily chart
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains offered and challenges 1.0800
The intense recovery in the US Dollar keeps the price action in the risk complex depressed, forcing EUR/USD to recede further and put the key support at 1.0800 to the test on Friday.
GBP/USD breaks below 1.2900 on stronger Dollar
Persistent buying pressure on the Greenback has pushed GBP/USD to multi-day lows below the 1.2900 level, as investors continue to digest the recent interest rate decisions from both the Fed and the BoE.
Gold meets support around the $3,000 mark
The combined impact of a stronger US Dollar, continued profit taking, and the effects of Quadruple Witching weighed on Gold, pulling its troy ounce price down to around the pivotal $3,000 level on Friday.
US SEC Crypto Task Force to host the first-ever roundtable on crypto asset regulation
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Crypto Task Force will host a series of roundtables to discuss key areas of interest in regulating crypto assets. The “Spring Sprint Toward Crypto Clarity” series’ first-ever roundtable begins on Friday.
Week ahead – Flash PMIs, US and UK inflation eyed as tariff war rumbles on
US PCE inflation up next, but will consumption data matter more? UK budget and CPI in focus after hawkish BoE decision. Euro turns to flash PMIs for bounce as rally runs out of steam. Inflation numbers out of Tokyo and Australia also on the agenda.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.