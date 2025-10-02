TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Dow Jones Industrial Average slows to a crawl as investors watch shutdown headlines

  • The Dow Jones remains stuck in a near-term range near 46,500.
  • Equity markets have hit a slow patch as the US government shutdown grinds on.
  • Key US economic data may be suspended or delayed amid federal closures.
Dow Jones Industrial Average slows to a crawl as investors watch shutdown headlines
Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) flattened on Thursday, sticking close to the 46,500 region as equity markets hunker down to wait out the US federal government’s shutdown. This week’s key US labor and wages data dump is unlikely to be released after the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) warned that a government shutdown would result in the latest Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs report being delayed or suspended until government operations resume.

Government shutdown limits data releases

Investors are banking on the latest government shutdown having a limited impact on economic factors. Traders largely expect this closure to be short-lived, and overall market focus remains pinned firmly on Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts through the remainder of the calendar year.

According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets have fully priced in a follow-up interest rate cut on October 29, with over 90% odds of getting a third straight rate trim on December 10. Rate traders are also expecting the Fed to deliver a fourth quarter-point rate cut in either March or April of next year.

According to various sources, the latest NFP jobs report is ready to be released, but BLS operational guidelines mean labor data will be withheld during a government shutdown. The latest weekly Initial Jobless Claims data was not reported this week, despite being collected and compiled prior to the government shutdown. Unless the Trump administration specifically moves to publish the latest jobs figures, this week’s NFP print will remain in limbo pending the return of the US government.

Dow Jones daily chart

Dow Jones FAQs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.

Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.

Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.

There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD bounces off lows, back above 1.1700

EUR/USD bounces off lows, back above 1.1700

After bottoming out near 1.1680, EUR/USD now manages to regain composure and reclaim the 1.1700 hurdle and beyond on Thursday. Despite the rebound, the pair keeps its offered stance in response to a strong comeback of the US Dollar, while investors continue to evaluate the potential impacts of the government shutdown.

GBP/USD meets daily contention around 1.3400

GBP/USD meets daily contention around 1.3400

GBP/USD halts its four-day positive streak on Thursday, slipping back to three-day lows near 1.3400 before attempting a comeback. Cable’s correction comes in response to a marked rebound in the Greenback and the BoE’s cautious guidance, while investors remain watchful of events surrounding the US government shutdown.

Gold recovers after flirting with $3,820

Gold recovers after flirting with $3,820

Gold remains on the back foot, although it manages well to bounce off the daily contention area around $3,820 per troy ounce. The yellow metal’s daily pullback comes largely in response to the decent bounce in the Greenback along with mixed US yields across the curve, all amid US government shutdown concerns.

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

US government shutdown creates heightened uncertainty for investors. Data blackout could influence the Fed's policymaking process. The risk-averse market atmosphere is likely to continue to support safe-haven assets.

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

Ripple nears $3.00 as VivoPower raises $19 million to scale digital asset treasury

Ripple nears $3.00 as VivoPower raises $19 million to scale digital asset treasury

Ripple (XRP) rises in tandem with the larger cryptocurrency market on Thursday, as investors position themselves in anticipation of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut by the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) in October. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers