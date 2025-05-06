The Dow Jones backslid on Tuesday as investor sentiment gets hamstrung.

The Fed’s upcoming rate call is expected to keep rates on hold as uncertainty weighs on policymakers.

Traders await meaningful updates on trade deals the US is allegedly working on and will be announcing at some point.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) followed the broader stock market lower on Tuesday, with equities taking a soft hit ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) upcoming rate call on Wednesday. Investors are also awaiting any meaningful update from the Trump administration on a slew of trade deals that are allegedly in the works. Still, details remain light to the point of being non-existent.

The Fed is broadly expected to keep rates on hold on Wednesday, but Fed talking points will be taking on added significance for market participants hoping for signs of a pivot into a rate-cutting cycle from Fed policymakers in the coming months. Rate markets are pricing in 100-125 basis points in rate cuts over the next 12 months.

Fed rate cuts and trade deals remain elusive

The Trump administration has also been adamant that the Fed must start cutting rates. However, this position has more to do with a desire to ease US debt financing pressures than supporting the Fed’s mandate of supporting maximum employment and controlling price volatility. Fed officials have thus far appeared to be structurally opposed to trimming interest rates before the appropriate time.

According to the Trump administration, a bundle of possible trade deals is in the pipeline. Specific details, or even what countries these alleged trade deals are being negotiated with, remain a secret. According to key staff within the Trump administration, these trade deals are being negotiated with 17-18 countries. None of those appear to be China, which recently expressed a possible willingness to approach the negotiating table, blowing Donald Trump’s claims that his administration has been negotiating with unnamed Chinese officials for weeks entirely out of the water.

Dow Jones price forecast

Momentum in the broad recovery for the Dow Jones Industrial Average has hit a rough patch. Price action has gotten hung up on the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 41,144, with bullish momentum drying up just south of the key 200-day EMA at 41,620.

The 41,000 price handle is the new price ceiling for bidders to beat. Technical oscillators remain pinned in overbought territory, implying some buying pressure may need to find a blowoff release before another leg higher can be generated.

Dow Jones daily chart



