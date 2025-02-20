Dow Jones Industrial Average slides as markets digest mixed economic data and Fed remarks

- Dow Jones drops over 1.40% to 43,980 as investor sentiment weakens.
- The US Dollar Index retreats below 106.90 after Trump hints at a potential trade deal with China.
- US Initial Jobless Claims miss estimates, raising concerns about labor market resilience.
- St. Louis Fed warns of inflation risks, while Atlanta Fed’s Bostic sees room for two rate cuts this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), which measures the performance of 30 large-cap US stocks, fell sharply on Thursday, dropping more than 1.40% to 43,980. Investors reacted to mixed economic data and cautious remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. The labor market showed signs of weakness, while the possibility of a United States (US)-China trade deal helped ease concerns over upcoming tariffs.
Daily digest market movers: Dow Jones tumbles as economic concerns grow
- The Dow extended losses as market participants digested weaker-than-expected weekly jobless claims.
- Initial Jobless Claims rose to 219,000, exceeding estimates of 215,000 and higher than the previous 214,000.
- Continuing Jobless Claims climbed to 1.869 million, surpassing forecasts and the previous 1.845 million.
- The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey printed at 18.1, below expectations of 20 and January’s 44.3.
- US President Donald Trump hinted at a potential trade deal with China, easing concerns over April’s tariff hikes.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) fell below 106.90 following Trump’s comments, signaling reduced demand for safe-haven assets.
- St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem warned of rising inflation expectations and the risk of stagflation.
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic reiterated that two rate cuts remain possible this year, depending on economic conditions.
- The Dow remains under selling pressure, struggling to regain key technical levels after breaking below 44,000.
Technical Analysis
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen below 44,000, accelerating downside momentum. The break below the 20-day SMA at 44,580 confirms a bearish trend, with sellers gaining control. If the index fails to hold above 43,900, further declines toward the 100-day SMA around 43,480 could follow. A recovery above 44,200 is needed to ease immediate selling pressure.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retargets 1.0500 on extra Dollar weakness
The selling pressure around the US Dollar picks up pace and lifts EUR/USD to the area of two-day peaks near the 1.0480 level amid declining US and German yields.
Gold poised to challenge record highs
Gold prices maintain their bullish stance near recent all-time highs above $2,950 per ounce troy amid the US Dollar's sell-off, shrinking US yields across the curve, and persistent tariff concerns and geopolitical woes.
GBP/USD climbs to two-month tops near 1.2650
GBP/USD now accelerates its daily recovery, leaving behind two daily pullbacks in a row and advancing to the 1.2650 region, or freshtwo-month highs, in response to the increasing selling bias in the Greenback.
Bitcoin consolidation continues as market prepares for the next major move
Bitcoin has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since February 5. Glassnode reports weakening capital inflows and declining derivatives activity, with short-term holder accumulation resembling challenging market conditions.
Money market outlook 2025: Trends and dynamics in the Eurozone, US, and UK
We delve into the world of money market funds. Distinct dynamics are at play in the US, eurozone, and UK. In the US, repo rates are more attractive, and bills are expected to appreciate. It's also worth noting that the Fed might cut rates more than anticipated, similar to the UK. In the eurozone, unsecured rates remain elevated.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.