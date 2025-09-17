- The Dow Jones saw hopeful gains ahead of the Fed’s latest interest rate decision.
- The Fed is broadly expected to deliver a quarter-point cut, but edge case for 50 bps remains.
- Rate traders are primarily concerned about whether or not the Fed will pivot into three straight rate cuts.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) found some room on the high side on Wednesday, with thin volumes bolstering the major equity index back into the 46,000 handle just ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) blockbuster interest rate call. The Fed is universally expected to deliver a 25-basis-point interest rate cut, with a thin margin for a 50-bps trim on the books.
Here comes the Fed
The Fed is overwhelmingly likely to meet markets in the middle and deliver a quarter-point cut on Wednesday as the employment side of the Fed’s mandate overtakes the US central bank’s price stability functions. US inflation, despite rotating into the higher side through the midpoint of 2025, still remains under control for the time being, and a steep drop-off in US employment figures has investors scrambling for interest rate cuts to hypothetically bolster investment lending and re-stoke hiring that has functionally stopped.
With a 25 bps rate trim functionally already a done deal, the key factor for investors will be the Fed’s stance on further rate cuts through the end of the year. Rate traders have priced in over 75% odds that the Fed will deliver three straight quarter-point cuts through the remainder of 2025, and markets will be looking for a measurably dovish shift in Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming post-rate-call press conference.
Rate cuts yes, but how many?
The Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), or dot plot of policymakers’ interest rate expectations, also receives another update at this meeting and will have markets scrambling to see if Fed officials are leaning toward or away from the three straight expectations inked into rate futures.
Equities are overall higher in the pre-Fed hours, with megaretailer Walmart (WMT) rising 2.2% and climbing above $105.00 on expectations that lower rates will ease credit constraints on consumers, enabling Walmart customers to access deeper debt vehicles and continue purchasing goods and services at current income-to-cost ratios.
AI tech rally darling Nvidia (NVDA) took a swift hit early Wednesday, slipping 3% and falling below $170 per share after China’s government ordered their domestic companies to cease purchases of Nvidia chipsets. The AI death race to invest in deeper compute power continues on in the background, and China’s Nvidia ban comes just after Nvidia bent over backwards for the Trump administration, dedicating a portion of their revenues to obtain permission to sell restricted chipsets in Chinese markets.
Dow Jones daily chart
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims losses, revisits 1.1860 ahead of the Fed
Following an early drop to the 1.1830 zone, EUR/USD now picks up some upside impulse and retest the 1.1860 zone, down marginally for the day. The pair’s knee-jerk comes on the back of a vacillating price action around the US Dollar ahead of the crucial interest rate decision by the Fed later in the European evening.
GBP/USD flirts with recent peaks around 1.3670
GBP/USD now gathers steam and trades at shouting distance from recent highs in the 1.3670-1.3680 band on Wednesday. Cable’s extra gains comes on the back of the loss of momentum in the Greenback prior to the FOMC event, while investors continue to assess earlier UK inflation data.
Gold awaits the Fed... and Trump
Gold remains on the back foot on Wednesday, hovering around the $3,680 zone per troy ounce amid some profit taking mood folloiwng Tuesday’s all-time peaks. The yellow metal’s renewed downward bias comes amid marginal gains in the Greenback and mixed US yields ahead of the Fed gathering.
Federal Reserve set to resume interest-rate cutting cycle as labor market weakens
The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut the policy rate for the first time in 2025. The revised Summary of Economic Projections, which includes the dot plot, could offer key clues about the policy outlook.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.