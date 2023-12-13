- Dow Jones Industrial Index rose 0.01% last week, ensuring that the index would gain for a sixth straight week.
- DJIA is up near 1% so far this week, possibly gunning for seventh straight gain.
- Federal Reserve will release decision on interest rates and Dot Plot late Wednesday.
- CPI inflation on Tuesday arrived in line with consensus, boosting equities.
- US Treasury yields fall on Wednesday as stocks rise.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is advancing on Wednesday, improbable as it seems. This will be the seventh straight week of gains if the index can hold through Friday.
The gains are measured at best for the DJIA, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite outperform the 30-stock index. US Treasury yields have reduced, more than 1% across the curve in most cases, which has fortified stock prices.
The main theme for Wednesday is the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which will be unveiled at 14:00 EST or 19:00 GMT.
Dow Jones News: FOMC Dot Plot will determine market trend
The market is near unanimous in forecasting a no-hike decision for the FOMC on Wednesday. Though Fed governors continue to talk a good game, most economists believe inflation is following a clear path downward.
The main sticking point for stock market enthusiasts is whether the central bank’s Dot Plot will once again predict 50 basis points of interest rate cuts for all of 2024. That prescription surprised markets when it was unveiled back in the autumn, because expectations had been for a full percentage point cut.
The Dot Plot is a forecast from each Fed governor on when they foresee changes to the fed funds rate. Since inflation in the US economy has been steadily decreasing for all of 2023, the market is more sanguine than the central bank, estimating that the Fed is more likely to cut sooner than its official proclamations.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak at a press conference following the data drop, and many on Wall Street await his pronouncements before making major investment decisions.
Dow Jones FAQs
What is the Dow Jones?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
What factors impact the Dow Jones Industrial Average?
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
What is Dow Theory?
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
How can I trade the DJIA?
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Dow Jones Industrial Average forecast: Can the rally continue?
The Dow Jones index is rising for its seventh consecutive week. The only focal point for most traders is the all-time high of 36,952 from early 2022. Nearly two years later, the likelihood of the index at least retesting this level is extremely high.
Yes, the DJIA needs to consolidate at some point, but the market at this point seems charmed by the prospect of a new record. The index rose just 0.01% last week when everyone figured that it would be the first down week since October. The fact that it eked out a gain is reason enough to continue believing in this rally.
Though the Santa rally is a real thing that normally proves out, bulls may want to wait for a pullback to the 35,679 or 35,000 levels before entering the fray. After all, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is not yet overbought on the weekly chart, though it is has been on the daily chart for more than three weeks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
US headline inflation fell to 3.1% as expected, thanks to an almost 9% fall in gasoline prices since last year, although shelter inflation – which is where everyone sees the biggest potential for easing - remained sticky yet another month.