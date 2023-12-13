Share:

Dow Jones Industrial Index rose 0.01% last week, ensuring that the index would gain for a sixth straight week.

DJIA is up near 1% so far this week, possibly gunning for seventh straight gain.

Federal Reserve will release decision on interest rates and Dot Plot late Wednesday.

CPI inflation on Tuesday arrived in line with consensus, boosting equities.

US Treasury yields fall on Wednesday as stocks rise.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is advancing on Wednesday, improbable as it seems. This will be the seventh straight week of gains if the index can hold through Friday.

The gains are measured at best for the DJIA, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite outperform the 30-stock index. US Treasury yields have reduced, more than 1% across the curve in most cases, which has fortified stock prices.

The main theme for Wednesday is the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which will be unveiled at 14:00 EST or 19:00 GMT.

Dow Jones News: FOMC Dot Plot will determine market trend

The market is near unanimous in forecasting a no-hike decision for the FOMC on Wednesday. Though Fed governors continue to talk a good game, most economists believe inflation is following a clear path downward.

The main sticking point for stock market enthusiasts is whether the central bank’s Dot Plot will once again predict 50 basis points of interest rate cuts for all of 2024. That prescription surprised markets when it was unveiled back in the autumn, because expectations had been for a full percentage point cut.

The Dot Plot is a forecast from each Fed governor on when they foresee changes to the fed funds rate. Since inflation in the US economy has been steadily decreasing for all of 2023, the market is more sanguine than the central bank, estimating that the Fed is more likely to cut sooner than its official proclamations.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak at a press conference following the data drop, and many on Wall Street await his pronouncements before making major investment decisions.