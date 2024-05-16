Dow Jones clips into a new record high on Thursday.

Data calendar remains thin, Fedspeak dominates news cycle.

Despite record bids, Dow Jones gains remain slim.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) pierced the 40,000 major price level on Thursday as equities float higher amidst a thin data calendar. Stock indexes reached fresh all-time highs following a midweek US inflation print showing price growth continues to cool, sparking fresh hope for Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts.

Read more: Fed officials still need further conviction regarding inflation

Despite easing headline inflation figures, Fed officials continue to thread the needle on expectations, highlighting the central bank’s neutral stance until data further confirms that current policies are working to ease inflation. Investors are hesitating as Fedspeak weighs on risk sentiment, however rate markets are still pricing in 70% odds of at least a quarter-point cut from the Fed in September according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Dow Jones news

Nearly a third of the Dow Jones’ constituent securities are in the red on Thursday, crimping overall gains for the major equity index. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is down -2.7%, shedding nearly ten points and falling to $350.35 per share. Despite near-term declines, Caterpillar’s stock has been on a tear, doubling in value since the Dow Jones first crossed 30,000 in late 2022.

On the top side, Walmart Inc. (WMT) soared nearly 7% on Thursday, gaining 4.12 points to trade near $64.00 per share. Walmart surged after beating quarterly earnings and revenue forecasts as the commerce giant challenges Amazon as an online retailer after Walmart’s e-commerce sales grew 22% in the US.

Dow Jones technical outlook

The Dow Jones broke north of 40,000.00 on Thursday, reaching a new all-time high of 40,042.54 before investors pulled back midway through the US market session. The DJIA has retreated to the 39,900.00 region, but bidding pressure remains close to the surface.

Despite Thursday’s post-peak hesitation, the DJIA remains firmly bullish, having closed in the green for all but one of the last ten consecutive trading sessions. The Dow Jones is up 6.65% bottom-to-top in 2024, and trading well above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 37,020.70.

Dow Jones five minute chart

Dow Jones daily chart