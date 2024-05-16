- Dow Jones clips into a new record high on Thursday.
- Data calendar remains thin, Fedspeak dominates news cycle.
- Despite record bids, Dow Jones gains remain slim.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) pierced the 40,000 major price level on Thursday as equities float higher amidst a thin data calendar. Stock indexes reached fresh all-time highs following a midweek US inflation print showing price growth continues to cool, sparking fresh hope for Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts.
Read more: Fed officials still need further conviction regarding inflation
Despite easing headline inflation figures, Fed officials continue to thread the needle on expectations, highlighting the central bank’s neutral stance until data further confirms that current policies are working to ease inflation. Investors are hesitating as Fedspeak weighs on risk sentiment, however rate markets are still pricing in 70% odds of at least a quarter-point cut from the Fed in September according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool.
Dow Jones news
Nearly a third of the Dow Jones’ constituent securities are in the red on Thursday, crimping overall gains for the major equity index. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is down -2.7%, shedding nearly ten points and falling to $350.35 per share. Despite near-term declines, Caterpillar’s stock has been on a tear, doubling in value since the Dow Jones first crossed 30,000 in late 2022.
On the top side, Walmart Inc. (WMT) soared nearly 7% on Thursday, gaining 4.12 points to trade near $64.00 per share. Walmart surged after beating quarterly earnings and revenue forecasts as the commerce giant challenges Amazon as an online retailer after Walmart’s e-commerce sales grew 22% in the US.
Dow Jones technical outlook
The Dow Jones broke north of 40,000.00 on Thursday, reaching a new all-time high of 40,042.54 before investors pulled back midway through the US market session. The DJIA has retreated to the 39,900.00 region, but bidding pressure remains close to the surface.
Despite Thursday’s post-peak hesitation, the DJIA remains firmly bullish, having closed in the green for all but one of the last ten consecutive trading sessions. The Dow Jones is up 6.65% bottom-to-top in 2024, and trading well above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 37,020.70.
Dow Jones five minute chart
Dow Jones daily chart
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
