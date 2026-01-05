Dow Jones futures steady ahead of US ISM Manufacturing PMI

Dow Jones futures inch higher 0.06% to trade near 48,650 during the European session on Monday, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also gained, edging higher 0.14% and 0.38% to near 6,910 and 25,480, respectively. Attention is on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data due later in the North American session.

US index futures rise as investors assess the implications of the United States (US) military operation in Venezuela. The administration of US President Donald Trump launched a “large-scale strike against Venezuela” and detained President Maduro to face charges, without congressional approval. Trump said the US would administer Venezuela until a safe, orderly, and judicious transition is achieved, CNN reported over the weekend.

However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio struck a more measured tone on Sunday, stressing that Washington has sufficient leverage to achieve its objectives while stopping short of implying direct US governance.

President Trump warned Washington could launch a new military intervention if Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, fails to meet US demands. He also commented on Colombia’s leadership, floated the idea of “Operation Colombia,” criticized Mexico for failing to get its act together, and suggested Cuba appeared close to collapse, The Guardian reported on Monday.

Traders await further cues on the Federal Reserve (Fed) policy outlook. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) December Meeting Minutes suggested that most participants judged that it would likely be appropriate to stand on further rate cuts if inflation declined over time. Markets are bracing for US President Donald Trump to nominate a new Fed chair to replace Jerome Powell when his term ends in May, a move that could tilt monetary policy toward lower interest rates.