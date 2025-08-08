Dow Jones futures rise on dovish Fed outlook, chip stocks outperform

- Dow Jones futures advance amid easing risk aversion, driven by the rising odds of the Fed rate cuts.
- Semiconductor stocks outperformed after Trump clarified that his 100% tariff on imported chips would exempt US companies.
- Fed Governor Christopher Waller is emerging as a leading contender for the role of Fed chair.
Dow Jones futures advance during early European hours, ahead of the market opening in the United States (US) on Friday, trading above 44,100, up by 0.14%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures rise by 0.16% to 6,370, and Nasdaq 100 futures appreciate 0.18% to trade around 23,300.
US stock futures receive support from easing risk aversion due to rising odds of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) delivering a rate cut in September, with expecting another possible move in December. Traders are pricing in nearly a 93% possibility of a 25 basis point (bps) cut in September, up from 48% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
The US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 226K for the week ending August 2, against the expected increase of 221K and the previous week’s 218K rise. The increased jobless claims in the United States (US), along with the weaker July US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, have boosted the dovish sentiment surrounding the Fed policy outlook.
President Trump has nominated Stephen Miran, chair of the Council of Economic Advisors, to succeed Adriana Kugler on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Trump’s plans to replace Fed Chair Powell will be observed as Fed Governor Christopher Waller, seen as more dovish, is emerging as a top candidate to serve as the central bank’s chair, per Bloomberg.
US markets showed a mixed performance on Thursday’s regular market. The Dow Jones depreciated 0.51% and the S&P 500 fell 0.08%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.35%. Semiconductor shares outperformed as US President Donald Trump clarified that his 100% levy on imported chips would exempt firms manufacturing within the US.
Traders may adopt caution on Friday’s regular market as Trump’s sweeping retaliatory tariffs took effect on Thursday, with rates ranging from 10% to 41%, fueling concerns about their potential impact on the US economy.
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns lower near 1.1650 as USD finds demand
EUR/USD has turned lower to trade near 1.1650 in the European session on Friday. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar finds demand amid tariff concerns and repositioning ahead of next week's US inflation data release. Fedspeak and trade headlines remain in focus.
GBP/USD weakens toward 1.3400 on US Dollar rebound
GBP/USD stays pressured toward 1.3400 in European trading on Friday. The US Dollar attempts a modest rebound, despite an upbeat market mood, weighing negatively on the pair. Traders look to take profits off the table on their USD positions heading into the weekend.
Gold price pares intraday losses, remains below $3,400 amid receding safe-haven demand
Gold price drifts lower on Friday amid some profit-taking, though it lacks follow-through. The risk-on mood and a modest USD rebound exert some pressure on the precious metal. Trade jitters and bets for a September rate cut by the Fed lend support to the XAU/USD pair.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple rally as Trump moves to allow crypto in 401(k) plans
Bitcoin price closes above the $116,000 resistance, with bulls eyeing the $120,000 mark. Ethereum nears the critical $4,000 resistance, where a breakout could trigger further gains. Ripple’s XRP approaches daily resistance at $3.40, with a close above potentially fueling a rally toward record highs.
Bank of England cuts rates in dramatic meeting
The Bank of England has cut rates by a further 25 basis points to 4% but the statement hints that officials think the easing cycle is nearing its end. Policymakers are visibly worried about a more persistent bout of inflation as the headline number is way higher than target.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.