Dow Jones futures moves little ahead of US economic data

The Producer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor statistics, Department of Labor measures the average changes in prices in primary markets of the US by producers of commodities in all states of processing. Changes in the PPI are widely followed as an indicator of commodity inflation. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).

However, market sentiment also improved as the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 0.2% month-over-month in July, easing from the previous 0.3% increase. The softer monthly inflation indicated that US tariffs are not fueling price pressures, along with a cooling labor market, which reinforced a dovish sentiment surrounding Fed policy outlook . CME’s FedWatch tool suggests that Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in nearly a 96% chance of a 25 basis point (bps) interest rate cut at the September meeting.

US markets may draw support as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview on Wednesday that there is a good chance that the central bank could opt for a 50 basis point rate cut in September. Additionally, US President Donald Trump shared his "paper calculation" that Fed interest rates should be at or near 1%.

US stock futures move little as traders adopt caution ahead of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data and weekly Initial Jobless Claims later in the day. The upcoming US economic figures could influence the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.