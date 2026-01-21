Dow Jones futures gain after Wall Street suffers October-level slump

Dow Jones futures gain by 0.25% to near 48,800 during the European session on Wednesday, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rise 0.38% and 0.41% to near 6,860 and 25,200, respectively. US stock futures advance after Wall Street slumped in the previous session on “Sell America” sentiment, which could be attributed to escalating United States (US)-European Union (EU) trade tensions.

US President Donald Trump said there is “no going back” on his ambitions regarding Greenland, alongside earlier threats to impose new 10% tariffs on eight EU countries, fueling concerns over slower economic growth. Trump is scheduled to meet various stakeholders to discuss Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

The European Parliament plans to suspend approval of the US trade deal agreed in July, with the decision set to be announced on Wednesday in Strasbourg, France, signaling an escalation in US–Europe tensions. The European Union signaled potential duties on $93 billion of US goods, while France reportedly urged the use of the bloc’s Anti-Coercion Instrument.

On Tuesday’s regular US session, the Dow Jones fell 1.76%, the S&P 500 slid 2.06%, and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 2.39%, marking their worst daily performance since October. During premarket trading, Netflix shares declined after its earnings highlighted growing uncertainty for the streaming giant. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson and Charles Schwab are among several companies set to report results on Wednesday, alongside a range of mid-sized financial institutions.