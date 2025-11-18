TRENDING:
Dow Jones futures fall due to risk aversion, Fed outlook

  • Dow Jones futures edge lower as traders adopt a cautious stance ahead of delayed data, including a pivotal jobs report.
  • US index futures decline as risk aversion rises amid fading expectations for a Fed rate cut in December.
  • Wall Street closed lower on Monday as sentiment toward AI stocks weakened ahead of Nvidia’s earnings on Wednesday.
Akhtar Faruqui

Dow Jones futures decline 0.30% to trade below 46,550 during European hours ahead of the opening of the United States (US) regular session on Tuesday. Moreover, the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures are down by 0.47% and 0.61%, with trading near 6,650 and 24,700, respectively, at the time of writing.

US index futures slip as traders turn cautious ahead of delayed economic releases, including a key jobs report due later this week. The data will offer fresh insight into the health of the US economy following the government shutdown.

Risk aversion increases amid declining US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut bets for December. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that financial markets are now pricing in nearly a 49% chance that the Fed will cut its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its December meeting, down from 67% probability that markets priced a week ago.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson noted Monday that risks to the labor market now outweigh upside risks to inflation, while stressing that the Fed should proceed “slowly” with any additional rate reductions.

Wall Street ended lower on Monday’s regular session, with the Dow Jones sliding 1.18%, the S&P 500 falling 0.92%, and the Nasdaq 100 losing 0.83%. US equities came under pressure as sentiment toward the AI trade soured ahead of Nvidia’s earnings due Wednesday. Investors are preparing to scrutinize the results amid concerns over stretched AI valuations, even though the chipmaker is widely expected to beat forecasts again. Earnings from Target and Walmart will also be eyed.

Dow Jones FAQs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.

Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.

Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.

There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

