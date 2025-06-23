Dow Jones and other indexes pull back following reported Iran attack against US forces

Citing Israeli officials, Axios is reporting that Iranian forces launched a missile salvo at US bases in Qatar and Iraq. The information was also repeated by Iran's Tasnim news source, which is owned by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an Iranian military branch.

Iran is poised to lash out at US military assets in retaliation for US President Donald Trump ordering targeted missile strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities without congressional approval over the weekend. The action by the Trump administration marks a sharp reversal in Trump's campaign promises to avoid getting the US embroiled in foreign conflicts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) pulled back from Monday's early gains after news outlets reported that accelerating Middle East conflicts took a turn early this week. According to early reporting, Iranian militants have launched a rocket strike targeting the Al-Asad Airbase, which is jointly operated by the US Air Force and the Iraqi Air Force.

