Dollar’s role as the dominant global currency looks secure – Charles Schwab

Investors are concerned that the Federal Reserve’s easy monetary policy, combined with rising budget deficits, will undermine confidence in the dollar. The recent drop in the dollar over the past year has heightened these concerns. While economists at Charles Schwab agree that there can be unforeseen consequences from the current policy mix, the dollar’s role as the dominant global currency looks secure.
Key quotes
“Over the years, the euro’s usage in global transactions has grown, the Japanese yen’s usage has been largely stable, and there has been a slight increase in the renminbi’s role. However, none of these currencies seem likely to supplant the dollar any time soon.”
“While we believe the dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency will remain intact for the foreseeable future, its value will rise and fall with changes in the economic fundamentals.”
“We don’t see a concerted effort by the Fed to undermine the dollar’s value. In fact, a weaker dollar is generally seen as a positive for global growth because it eases financing conditions for borrowers – especially in emerging-market countries.”
“The dollar remains a safe-haven asset. During times of global stress, the dollar generally moves up as investors seek a large, liquid, and reliable place to put their money. When the pandemic struck in early 2020, the dollar soared to its highest level in decades compared to a wide range of other currencies due to global demand.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1900 as US dollar eases with yields
EUR/USD trades above 1.1900, resuming the upside as the US dollar retreats in tandem with the Treasury yields. Plans to resume AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine underpin the common currency.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3950 amid dollar's weakness
GBP/USD extends the advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. US dollar eases as bond bears catch a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and Sino-American talks.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited
Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.
Cardano targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed
Markets are in a more cautious mood as rising yields have been weighing on stocks and keeping the dollar bid. The BOJ's decision rattled Japanese shares and Canadian retail sales are eyed. Sino-American talks have resulted in rows.