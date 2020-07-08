Dollar Index Price Analysis: 96.40 looks like a sticky support zone but it could still give way

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • The dollar index is trading over half a percent lower as the greenback struggles on Wednesday. 
  • The price is close to a decent support level at the moment and it will take some momentum to push through it.

Dollar Index 4-hour chart

The dollar has struggled across the board on Wednesday and being around 60% weighted to EUR/USD the index is trading lower. The US still continues to struggle to get to grips with the COVID-19 pandemic and the numbers are still rising.

The chart below shows the extent of the fall but the price is stalling at 96.38 and old support zone from 23rd June. If the level does manage to break, the lows on the chart could be the next target. The major support low is holding at 95.71 and is marked by the green horizontal line. Since the price broke the trendline it has been looking pretty bearish and now a couple of lower highs and lower lows have been made the bulls will need some fresh momentum to turn the tide.

The indicators are both looking bearish too. The MACD histogram is red and the signal lines are also under the mid-zone. The Relative Strength Index is also heading to the oversold zone and is in very negative shape at the moment. 

Dollar Index Technical Analysis

Additional levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 96.45
Today Daily Change -0.52
Today Daily Change % -0.54
Today daily open 96.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.09
Daily SMA50 98.22
Daily SMA100 98.76
Daily SMA200 98.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.16
Previous Daily Low 96.6
Previous Weekly High 97.81
Previous Weekly Low 96.81
Previous Monthly High 98.24
Previous Monthly Low 95.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.36
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.77

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD holds the lower ground around 0.6975 on mixed Chinese inflation

AUD/USD holds the lower ground around 0.6975 on mixed Chinese inflation

Having faced rejection once again near 0.7000, AUD/USD holds the lower ground near 0.6975 following the release of the mixed Chinese inflation numbers for June. Coronavirus-led regional lockdown risks continue to weigh on the aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Under pressure testing 107.20 support

USD/JPY: Under pressure testing 107.20 support

USD/JPY opened down in Asia as the risk rally undermines the safe haven of the US dollar, continuing the theme from Wall Street. USD/JPY bears are taking control and testing a key support at 1-7.20 in Tokyo. Risk appetite is mixed from one day to the next, familiar ranges to play out. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Optimists await more clues to refresh multi-year top above $1,800

Gold: Optimists await more clues to refresh multi-year top above $1,800

Gold prices recede from $1,818.17, the highest since September 2011 flashed Wednesday. Record US coronavirus cases join Sino-American tension to weigh on the greenback and favor the commodity bulls.

Gold News

WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15

WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15

WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.

Oil News

Look East for market direction

Look East for market direction

When the stock market of the world’s second largest economy jumps more than 450 points, or 8%, in a week, it is time to sit up and take notice. The Shanghai Composite index, which acts as the benchmark for Chinese stocks, is now at 2018 levels.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures