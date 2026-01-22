TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Dollar gains on Greenland deal and risk rally – ING

Dollar gains on Greenland deal and risk rally – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) has strengthened alongside risk assets after Trump scrapped EU tariffs following a Greenland framework deal, though markets await more details before fully shifting focus, ING's FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.

Fed meeting looms amid hawkish tilt for USD

"The dollar has followed the relief rally in risk assets after a framework deal on Greenland prompted Trump to scrap new tariffs on the EU. Trump is handing over negotiations to other top officials, including JD Vance and Marco Rubio."

"So far, very little is known about the agreement. Markets may require learning more about that and perhaps a few days of additional conciliatory remarks to finally turn their focus away from Greenland. But the approaching Fed meeting (28 January) means some refocus on macro drivers is on the cards. The combination of stabilising unemployment and the DoJ probe on Powell may be tilting the balance more on the hawkish side."

"We discussed last week how Powell's fierce response to the criminal investigation signalled upside risks to the dollar, as he and other members could have turned more hawkish in a meeting without any rate change to reinforce the independence message. Some downside risks for the dollar persist: more volatility in JGBs spilling into Treasuries, scrutiny on upcoming US tech earnings, reignition in geopolitical/tariff risk. But the macro picture should favour a bit more dollar strength in the coming days, in our view."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1700 ahead of US data

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1700 ahead of US data

EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.1700 on Thursday after posting modest daily losses on Wednesday. Improving market mood on easing EU-US trade densions helps the pair keep its footing as market focus shifts to mid-tier data releases from the US.

GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3400 as UK inflation beats forecasts

GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3400 as UK inflation beats forecasts

Following a two-day rally, GBP/USD lost its traction and closed in negative territory on Wednesday after mixed UK inflation data. The pair stays relatively quiet on Thursday and fluctuates in a tight channel above 1.3400 ahead of PCE inflation and Jobless Claims data from the US. 

Gold holds above $4,800 after Trump's U-turn on Greenland

Gold holds above $4,800 after Trump's U-turn on Greenland

Gold stabilizes above $4,800 early Thursday following a sharp decline seen during the Asian session. The global risk sentiment gets a strong boost in reaction to US President Donald Trump's U-turn on Greenland and easing geopolitical tensions, capping XAU/USD's upside.

Top Crypto Gainers: Canton, MYX Finance, Pump.fun rise as the market steadies

Top Crypto Gainers: Canton, MYX Finance, Pump.fun rise as the market steadies

Canton, MYX Finance, and Pump.fun are leading the recovery over the last 24 hours as the broader cryptocurrency market takes a breather after sharp losses. Technically, the recovering altcoins are closing toward key resistances as selling pressure eases. 

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

What began as a sharp escalation risk quickly turned into a de-escalation signal. Earlier this week, markets briefly priced in escalation risk after Donald J. Trump proposed a 10% tariff hike on eight NATO nations amid the Greenland dispute.

Axie Infinity extends gains as bullish momentum targets $3

Axie Infinity extends gains as bullish momentum targets $3

Axie Infinity (AXS) extends its gains by 8%, trading above $2.56 at the time of writing on Thursday, after rallying over 37% this week. The bullish price action is further strengthened by rising whale accumulation volume.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers