Digital World Acquisition Corp Stock News and Forecast: DWAC stock pops on Google Play store approval

This is a volatile and news-driven momentum stock and not suited to technical analysis. $10 is an obvious support as most SPACs are forced to hold $10 in cash to return to shareholders if a deal does not go through.

DWAC has been under pressure from speculation over Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter (TWTR) going ahead. This would lead to the possibility of President Trump's Twitter ban being overturned. Whether this would actually happen or not is unknown, but speculation has mounted on that front. DWAC is also seeking to get a vote from shareholders passed to extend the deadline it has to complete the deal to take Truth Social public via SPAC.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) jumped on Wednesday after Google approved its acceptance to the Google Play store. This platform will make it much easier to download DWAC's Truth Social app. DWAC is the SPAC vehicle that is aiming to take President Trump's Truth Social app public. The stock is a volatile one, but overall 2022 has not been a good one for DWAC shareholders. DWAC stock is down 69% in 2022.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.