Digital World Acquisition Corp Stock News and Forecast: DWAC loses more ground on Tuesday

- DWAC stock closed down over 15% on Tuesday.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp stock is down another 4% in Wednesday's premarket.
- DWAC is to take Truth Social public via a SPAC deal.
DWAC stock suffered a sharp fall on Tuesday as it closed down nearly 16% at $48. The stock has been losing ground lately as a series of weak newsflows hurts momentum. Digital World Acquisition Corp is the Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle (SPAC) that is due to take former US President Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) public, an event scheduled for some time this year. TMTG owns the Truth Social media platform.
DWAC stock was already on the back foot when news of Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking a 9.2% stake in Twitter broke earlier this week. Twitter (TWTR) then announced on Tuesday that Musk would be joining its board.
DWAC stock news: Trump angry about Truth Social app rollout?
On Monday, TMTG Truth Social executives Josh Adams and Billy Boozer had left the company, as reported by Reuters. Josh Adams was the Chief Technology Officer while Billy Boozer was Head of Product Development of TMTG. This added to recent concerns over the development of the Truth Social app.
The launch has been beset with delays and limited interaction or "truths" from former President Trump. In all likelihood, he may be waiting for these glitches to be corrected. The former President was a noted user of Twitter and the UK Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that Twitter has no plans to reinstate his account: "Twitter is committed to impartiality in the development and enforcement of its policies and rules. Our policy decisions are not determined by the Board or shareholders, and we have no plans to reverse any policy decisions."
The Washington Post carried a story on Tuesday that former President Trump "has privately fumed about the app’s slow rollout and has mused about joining other platforms such as Gettr, one of its biggest competitors, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject".
TWTR stock soared on Monday by 27% and added another 2% on Tuesday. DWAC by comparison lost 10% on Monday and another 15.7% on Tuesday.
DWAC stock forecast: Breaking below key $50 support
Momentum has dried up significantly. There is probably a huge marketplace for the view of former President Trump given he had a huge Twitter following and this was evidenced in the enormous frenzy that drove DWAC stock from $12 to $175 in two days back in October. We identified the consolidation zone around $50 as support and it looks now that DWAC stock will solidly break this level. That brings $39.31 into view as the next support level. $60.32 remains the key resistance.
DWAC stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends daily recovery toward 1.0950
EUR/USD has extended its daily rebound toward 1.0950 in the early American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar Index, which reached its highest level in nearly two years at 99.75 earlier, fell into negative territory below 99.50 as investors wait for the Fed to release the minutes of the March policy meeting.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains near 1.3100
GBP/USD has done into a consolidation phase after staging a rebound toward 1.3100 during the European session. Although the greenback is struggling to find demand following Tuesday's rally, the cautious market mood is not allowing the pair to gain traction.
Gold holds above $1,920 despite surging US yields
Gold fluctuates in a relatively narrow range but manages to hold above $1,920. Although US Treasury bond yields continue to rise, the renewed dollar weakness ahead of FOMC Minutes seems to be helping XAU/USD stay afloat in the green.
How you could double your capital with Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating above a stable support level for nearly a week with no signs of moving higher. An explosive move is on the cards once the volume spikes.
Nasdaq futures lose ground as Fed's Brainard turns from dove to hawk and spikes yields
The Nasdaq futures contract was once again the laggard on Tuesday, closing down over 2%. The S&P 500 was down 1.2% while the Dow Jones futures were down 0.8%.