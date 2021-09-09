Digihost Bitcoin Miner touts itself as a clean bitcoin miner who’s electricity usage is 90% green energy. The chart looks pretty clean, but lets take a look at more details on the company:
“Digihost is a Blockchain Technology Company based in the United States with a focus on Bitcoin mining. Our growth-oriented strategy is to continuously exploit opportunities that increase mining hash rate; reduce energy costs through favourable contracts and vertical integration; and, increase the Company’s inventory of Bitcoin mined and held.
Digihost is well positioned to maintain strong Bitcoin mining operations while continuing to execute on its strategy to expand its business operations and achieve its goal of being one of the fastest growing Bitcoin mining companies in North America.”
This miner is a small cap stock, which has large potential, lets take a look at the Elliottwave View.
DigiHost Elliottwave view
Medium term term view from the all time low in July 2020. Digihost was slow to start but caught up fairly quickly to other miners. After initially ralling into ((1)) and correcting in ((2)) in early 2021, the stock experienced an impulsive breakout. The rally was swift, which took the price from ((2)) low @ 0.43 to the peak ((5)) @ 4.75 within the span of a month. Consequently, after such a large run, a pullback was inevitable.
The stock then pulled back in an ABC correction. This correction struck a low in Red II on July 20/2021 @ 0.88. Since we have an area to measure from regarding Red I and II, the next area above where a pullback can happen is the 5.62 to 8.55 area.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1800 after an unimpressive ECB
The European Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged as widely anticipated. Also, policymakers made it clear that there is no time for tapering, despite announcing they will be buying bonds at a “moderately lower pace.” Lagarde said they are “re-calibrating” not tapering.
GBP/USD keeps advancing beyond 1.3800
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3830, extending its early advance. The US dollar is under selling pressure despite stable US government bond yields. Stocks trade mixed as investors eye ECB Lagarde’s speech.
Gold: $1802 is a tough nut to crack on road to recovery
Gold price is looking to recover lost ground while finding support near the two-week lows of $1782 earlier on. The rebound in gold price comes on the heels of a broad retracement in the US dollar from the weekly tops.
Altcoins recover first as BTC contemplates comeback
Bitcoin price is bouncing off the demand zone extending from $44,705 to $46,031, showing signs of restarting an uptrend. Ethereum price is grappling with the $3,488 resistance level, anticipating a retest of $4,000.
Tesla still charges as market stumbles
Tesla performed nicely on Wednesday even if the stock did only manage a 0.13% gain. The overall market sentiment and such notables as Apple fell over 1% while meme stocks suffered pretty steep falls.