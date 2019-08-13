Delay on some of tariffs on China is positive for USD vs low yielding FX - ING

"The announced delay on some of the US tariffs on China is positive news for USD vs low yielding FX such as JPY, EUR and CHF," argue ING analysts. "On the flip side, the dollar should reverse some recent gains vs higher beta G10 FX (AUD) and EM currencies for now. Still, the lack of visibility on trade wars means that this should not be seen as a long-lasting trend."
Key quotes
"The news of the delay of some US tariffs on certain Chinese goods (from September to December) is positive for risk sentiment, although the full details aren't yet known. You can see this by the initial reaction in FX markets with higher beta, high yielding FX such as AUD in the G10 FX space outperforming USD (due to the "risk-on factor") while the likes of EUR, CHF and JPY under-performing the dollar (mainly via "higher UST yield factor" - this is particularly the case for the euro)."
"In terms of the latter, the front-end UST yields spiked on the news (helped by higher CPI as well), with the hawkish Fed re-pricing supporting the dollar against the low yielding FX segment."
"Among the G10 FX low yielders, JPY is to be a key underperformer (at least over the short term) as the current mix of the higher UST yields and the risk-on environment is very negative for the currency. JPY to underperform EUR and CHF with the latter two currencies both exhibiting lower correlation with risk (yet nonetheless suffer from higher UST yields)."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1200 as US to delay some tariffs
EUR/USD is falling below 1.1200 after the US has announced that it will delay some of the planned tariffs on China. Earlier, US inflation beat expectations and German ZEW disappointed.
GBP/USD gains limited by upbeat trade news
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050. The US has announced that it will delay some of the tariffs until December. Earlier, UK wages beat expectations while the unemployment rate rose.
USD/JPY finds resistance at 107, still up more than 1% near mid-106s
Market sentiment improves on US-China trade headlines. Riot police reportedly pushing back protestors at Hong Kong airport. 10-year US Treasury bond yield adds more than 2% on Tuesday.
Gold plummets below $1,500 on renewed trade optimism
The XAU/USD pair, which capitalized on the risk-off flows and rose to its highest level in more than six years at $1,535, earlier today, came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and slumped below the critical $1,500.
Cryptocurrencies take a hit as USD bounces back following USTR news
The likes of BTC, ETH and XRP have all fallen in tandem after news of a tariff delay on China was announced. The chart below shows a 4-hour chart of ETH/USD falling 1.49% from 208.35 to 205.94 after the measures were announced.