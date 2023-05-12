Dax 40 June breaks out of the diamond top pattern.
Dax 40 breaks to the downside for a sell signal. At last I think we have a pattern to trade!!
FTSE 100 June held resistance at 7760/80 again yesterday.
Daily analysis
Dax June meets resistance at the break point & 500 hour moving average at 15900/950. Shorts need stops above 16000.
We meet support at 15810/15770.
A break below 15750 should be a sell signal & certainly a weekly close below here should lead to losses next week. Next target is 15550.
FTSE June resistance at 7760/80 again today (a high for the day just 10 ticks above here yesterday so I hope a short here worked for you).
Holding below here again today keeps the pressure on for a retest of this week's low at 7688. A low for the day exactly here yesterday but I think eventually we will break lower to target 7655/50. A break below 7630 can target 7580/60.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.0900 despite upbeat mood
EUR/USD is retreating to test 1.0900, fading the renewed uptick in Friday's European trading. The pair fails to benefit from the upbeat market mood and a mixed US Dollar amid a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. Focus now remains on the ECB-speak and US data.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2550 area after mixed UK data
GBP/USD has regained its recovery momentum and rises toward the 1.2550 area in the European morning on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the quarterly GDP grew 0.1% in Q1. Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production both expanded 0.7% in March.
Gold stays bearish below $2,030, US debt ceiling talks eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) prints a three-day downtrend to recall the bears, after their fortnight-old recess, as mixed sentiment allows the US Dollar to remain firmer.
Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Dogecoin price reacted to the news with a 2% downswing before a quick recovery.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Modest improvement not enough to boost the mood Premium
On Friday, May 12, the US will release the preliminary estimate of the May Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The key consumer sentiment gauge is expected to have declined modestly, from 63.5 in April to 63.