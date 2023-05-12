Share:

Dax 40 June breaks out of the diamond top pattern.

Dax 40 breaks to the downside for a sell signal. At last I think we have a pattern to trade!!

Chart

FTSE 100 June held resistance at 7760/80 again yesterday.

Daily analysis

Dax June meets resistance at the break point & 500 hour moving average at 15900/950. Shorts need stops above 16000.

Chart

We meet support at 15810/15770.

A break below 15750 should be a sell signal & certainly a weekly close below here should lead to losses next week. Next target is 15550.

FTSE June resistance at 7760/80 again today (a high for the day just 10 ticks above here yesterday so I hope a short here worked for you).

Chart

Holding below here again today keeps the pressure on for a retest of this week's low at 7688. A low for the day exactly here yesterday but I think eventually we will break lower to target 7655/50. A break below 7630 can target 7580/60.

Share: Feed news

The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eases to 1.0900 despite upbeat mood

EUR/USD eases to 1.0900 despite upbeat mood

EUR/USD is retreating to test 1.0900, fading the renewed uptick in Friday's European trading. The pair fails to benefit from the upbeat market mood and a mixed US Dollar amid a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. Focus now remains on the ECB-speak and US data. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2550 area after mixed UK data

GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2550 area after mixed UK data

GBP/USD has regained its recovery momentum and rises toward the 1.2550 area in the European morning on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the quarterly GDP grew 0.1% in Q1. Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production both expanded 0.7% in March. 

GBP/USD News

Gold stays bearish below $2,030, US debt ceiling talks eyed

Gold stays bearish below $2,030, US debt ceiling talks eyed

Gold price (XAU/USD) prints a three-day downtrend to recall the bears, after their fortnight-old recess, as mixed sentiment allows the US Dollar to remain firmer.

Gold News

Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO

Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Dogecoin price reacted to the news with a 2% downswing before a quick recovery.

Read more

Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Modest improvement not enough to boost the mood Premium

Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Modest improvement not enough to boost the mood

On Friday, May 12, the US will release the preliminary estimate of the May Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The key consumer sentiment gauge is expected to have declined modestly, from 63.5 in April to 63.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures