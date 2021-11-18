The last time I analyzed DataDog I favoured that the instrument had completed a major pullback in Red II. And this stock was ready to start moving higher within a wave III advance. This article can be viewed here. I wanted to revisit this stock and take a look at what has happened since July 2021.
At the time, in July 2021, I was looking for a pullback against Red II Low (at 69.79) to take place before moving higher:
Datadog July 2021 Elliottwave view
I was taking the less aggressive approach, calling for a pullback against the cycle from May 2021, before resuming higher in a wave 3 advance. My less aggressive view turned out to be too conservative. DataDog decided to immmediatly rally in a wave 3 breakout. Lets take a look at the new view below.
Datadog November 2021 Elliottwave view
As you can see, the stock has been on a tear with shallow pullbacks and sharp rallies. This is a good example of why we do not prefer to sell short stocks that have confirmed the move higher. Right now, it still has a few degrees of wave 3s and wave 4s before pulling back in Red IV. The 216.59 area is a bit of a magnet at this point for where Red III can peak, and the cycle from May 2021 can correct in Red IV. For now, the trend is higher, which is the path of least resistance.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1300 as US dollar recovers with yields
EUR/USD is easing towards 1.1350, stalling the bounce from 16-month lows, as the US dollar recovers in tandem with the Treasury yields. The market mood remains tepid amid persistent inflation woes and Fed's tightening calls. US Jobless Claims, Fedspeak in focus.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3500 on Brexit, BOE rate hike concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3500, retreating from weekly highs. The pair consolidates amid a cautious mood, the US dollar bounce and looming Brexit concerns while BOE rate hike expectations keep the downside cushioned.
Gold bulls struggle to find acceptance above descending trend-line
Gold struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains amid some USD buying interest. Retreating US bond yields might help limit losses amid the prevalent cautious mood.
MATIC price to trigger a 25% comeback rally soon
MATIC price shows no directional bias as it hovers above the trading range’s midpoint at $1.8. Investors can expect Polygon to make a 25% move in either direction and face significant barriers.
Central Banks can’t fix the most pressing problems leading to inflation
Energy costs and speculation about the Federal Reserve System (Fed) nominations will lead the news. There is chatter about the US and China getting together to release supplies from their respective strategic reserves.