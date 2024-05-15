Crude Oil whips on Wednesday, surge in risk appetite sparks recovery in barrel bids

US Crude Oil dipped to a two-month low near $76.40 on Wednesday, tumbling through a near-term demand zone before quickly recovering back above the $78.00 handle. WTI remains on the bearish side, trading on the south side of the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $78.70.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), week-on-week Crude Oil Stocks Change fell faster than expected. EIA barrel counts decreased by -2.508 million barrels in the week ended May 10, below the forecast -1.35 million and slipping further back from the previous week’s -1.362 million barrel decline. With US Crude Oil reserves falling on a weekly basis, Crude Oil barrel bids found even further support as energy markets look for signs that US Crude Oil production will fail to meet or beat market demand.

US CPI inflation eased in April, falling to 0.3% MoM compared to the forecast hold at 0.4%, and market bets on Fed rate cuts sparked a broad recovery in risk appetite, sending Crude Oil higher. Easing inflation helped bolster rate cut speculation, and the CME’s FedWatch Tool shows that rate markets are pricing in over 70% odds of a September rate trim from the Fed.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil sank to an eight-week low on Wednesday, tumbling below $76.40 before recovering into $78.40. Broad-market risk appetite surged during the US market session after falling US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation sparked further market hopes for Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.