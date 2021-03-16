Crude Oil Futures: Look neutral/bearish near-term

CME Group’s flash prints for Crude Oil futures markets noted open interest rose for the fourth consecutive session on Monday, this time by just 568 contracts. Volume followed suit and went up by around 105.5K contracts after three pullbacks in a row.
WTI likely moved into a consolidative range
Prices of the WTI started the week on the defensive against the backdrop of rising open interest and volume. That said, while some consolidation is likely in the very near-term, a move lower should not be ruled out.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
