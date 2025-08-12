Crude oil eases, WTI slips under $63 as EIA projects rising US output

WTI barrel bids continued to churn on the low side of $64 on Tuesday.

The EIA has forecast a continued climb in overall US Crude Oil production.

The potential for a US-led Russia-Ukraine ceasefire is further pressing down barrel bids.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slid back into the $62.60 region on Tuesday, falling to the low side of near-term consolidation as Crude Oil bulls struggle to find a reason to buy for the time being. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) has adjusted its US Crude Oil production forecast for the remainder of 2025 and heading into the end of 2026, calling for a general increase in WTI output.

US President Donald Trump is still actively pursuing a way to come out as the principal dealmaker in a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire arrangement, and is poised to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin soon. Peace talks involving a country that is not involved in the altercation is unlikely to result in a speedy resolution, but energy markets remain cognizant of the fact that Russia is now struggling to ‘close the deal’ on its three-day invasion of Ukraine, which has now stretched out to 1,265 days.

Rising well counts push EIA production forecast higher

The EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook, updated on Tuesday, now expects global Brent Crude Oil prices to ease to $50.00 per barrel in the first quarter of 2026, driven by a combination of easing quota restrictions from OPEC+ countries and still-climbing US well production. The EIA now expects global Crude Oil inventory builds to average 2 million bpd through Q4 2025 and Q1 2026, which will depress barrel prices through its short-term outlook window.

The EIA also expects US Crude Oil production to peak at an all-time high near 13.6 million bpd by the end of December 2025. With well openings and expanse drilling continuing to bolster US production, the EIA is anticipating that a growing supply overhang in early 2026 will be the only thing that will slow the pace of US well drilling.

WTI price forecast

In the near-term, WTI is trapped in an intraday consolidation pattern, trading in a rough band near $64.00 and $62.00 per barrel. WTI is still trading firmly on the low side of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $67.50, but bearish momentum still remains limited as sellers remain unable to muscle barrel bids back below the key $60.00 per barrel technical level.

WTI daily chart



