Crude Oil Analysis: WTI set for more downside below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

- WTI prints some gains in the Asian session.
- The risk to the downside remains on four-hour chart.
- Bearish momentum oscillators tilt in favor of bears.
Oil prices remain off the lows and manage to stay above $64.90 in the Asian session. WTI faces stiff resistance near $66.50 as of Wednesday, and prices came under selling pressure after making a daily high of 66.75.
At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $64.92, up 0.32% on the day.
WTI four hourly chart
On the four-hour chart, WTI has been nursing the previous day’s losses while making an effort to reclaim the $65 psychological mark. Prices are hovering around the 50% Fibonacci retracement level placed near $64.80 with the possibility of falling toward $64.50, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is above the midline, after completing a bearish crossover. This displays that bears are gaining momentum, and could potentially drag prices toward $64 horizontal support, followed by weekly lows of $62.88 (May 3).
If prices begin moving higher, the first hurdle emerges near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near $65.30, and then at $65.80. This Coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. Bulls will keep their eyes on Wednesdays high at $66.70.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|64.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|65.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|62.6
|Daily SMA50
|62.22
|Daily SMA100
|57.71
|Daily SMA200
|49.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|66.7
|Previous Daily Low
|64.9
|Previous Weekly High
|65.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|60.64
|Previous Monthly High
|65.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|65.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|66.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|64.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|63.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|62.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|66.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|67.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|68.15
