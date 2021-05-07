Crude Oil Analysis: WTI set for more downside below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

WTI prints some gains in the Asian session.

The risk to the downside remains on four-hour chart.

Bearish momentum oscillators tilt in favor of bears.

Oil prices remain off the lows and manage to stay above $64.90 in the Asian session. WTI faces stiff resistance near $66.50 as of Wednesday, and prices came under selling pressure after making a daily high of 66.75.

At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $64.92, up 0.32% on the day.

WTI four hourly chart

On the four-hour chart, WTI has been nursing the previous day’s losses while making an effort to reclaim the $65 psychological mark. Prices are hovering around the 50% Fibonacci retracement level placed near $64.80 with the possibility of falling toward $64.50, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is above the midline, after completing a bearish crossover. This displays that bears are gaining momentum, and could potentially drag prices toward $64 horizontal support, followed by weekly lows of $62.88 (May 3).

If prices begin moving higher, the first hurdle emerges near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near $65.30, and then at $65.80. This Coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. Bulls will keep their eyes on Wednesdays high at $66.70.

WTI additional levels