Covid resurgence to derail global economic recovery – Reuters poll

The odds of the coronavirus resurgence threatening the global economic recovery in 2021 have risen, a majority of the economists polled by Reuters note.

Key findings

“Nearly two-thirds of analysts - or 95 of 155 - who responded to an extra question said there was a high risk that another wave of infections derails the global economy, including eight who said that risk was very high.”

“Global growth was forecast to clock 5.3% this year in the Jan. 7-26 poll, unchanged from three months ago, after shrinking 3.9% last year, with the range of forecasts showing both higher highs and higher lows. Amongst common contributors, about 60% downgraded their 2021 outlook.”

“The 2022 consensus showed a 4% expansion, higher than the 3.5% expected previously. “