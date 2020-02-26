Coronavirus: White House considers appointing special czar, Trump's speech awaited

Politico is reporting that the administration is considering appointing a special coronavirus czar. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has warned about the spread of the virus to the US on Tuesday, weighing on markets.

The news comes ahead of President Donald Trump's address to the nation about the respiratory disease. In the meantime, congressional leaders are discussing funding for mitigating the outbreak. The Democrats have suggested more spending than the White House's initial suggestion.

Infections out of China have surpassed those in the world's second-largest economy for the first time today.