Coronavirus vaccine: Australia plans vaccinations in March 2021, Canada sees from Jan 4

After the UK’s medical regulator approved the coronavirus vaccine co-developed by Pfizer and BioNtech on Wednesday, the rest of the world is trying hard to get the inoculation trials in place as early as January 2021.

Australia’s pharmaceutical regulator, Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), said Thursday it will review Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021, on course with the first vaccination in March 2021.

On Wednesday, the Premier of the Canadian province of Alberta said that the country expects covid vaccine arrival from January 4, 2021, conveying information from the country's Federal government.

Market reaction

The concerns over the coronavirus growth have resurfaced, offsetting the vaccine optimism in Asia.

The S&P 500 futures trade modestly flat near the 3,670 region.