Coronavirus update US: Florida cases rise by 9,194 to a total of 291,629

The latest data published by Florida's health department showed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state rose by 9,194 on Tuesday to a total of 291,629.

Further details of the report revealed that COVID-19-related fatalities in Florida increased by 133 to 4,514, marking the biggest daily jump since the pandemic started.

Market reaction

This data doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.25% on a daily basis at 96.30.