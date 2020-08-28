Coronavirus update US: Florida cases rise by 3,815 to 615,806

Florida's Department of Health announced on Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the state increased by 3,815 to a total of 615,806, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the daily publication revealed that COVID-19-related deaths rose by 88 to 11,099 and the hospitalizations declined by 291 to 4,003.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 3,485.