Coronavirus update UK: 33,470 new cases confirmed on Thursday

There were 33,470 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Thursday morning, the UK government data showed, per Reuters. This reading followed Wednesday's increase of 22,950.

The number of fatalities within 28 days of testing positive hasn't been released yet.

Earlier in the day, a study led by Imperial College London showed that 1 in 80 people in the UK was infected. Additionally, the publication showed that the number of active cases have been doubling in every 24 days since early October.

Market reaction

The British pound showed no immediate reaction to this data. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.65% on a daily basis at 1.3138.