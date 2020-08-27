Coronavirus update UK: 1,522 daily confirmed cases, highest one-day increase since June

There were 1,522 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Thursday morning, the UK government data showed. This reading marked the biggest one-day increase since June 12th.

Further details of the daily update revealed that the death toll rose by 12 to 41,477.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.12% on the day at 1.3192. Meanwhile, the UK's FTSE 100 Index is down 0.35% on the day at 6,024.