Coronavirus update: New York deaths rise to 1,550, total US mortalities exceeds China's

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has reported that total deaths in the state have climbed to 1,550 on Tuesday from 1,1218 on Monday. The apex is yet to come and could be between 14 to 30 days away.

The total number of mortalities in the US is now at 3,393, surpassing China's reported 3,305 deaths. Italy has suffered the highest death toll and Spain follows.

Stock markets are marginally higher on the last day of the first quarter. The US dollar is on the back foot amid end-of-month flows.